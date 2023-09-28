09.28.2023

The Freedom of Russia legion stated that on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Russian volunteers entered into direct battle with the occupiers. According to the soldiers who are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the assigned tasks were completed, and the ranks of Russian soldiers have noticeably thinned out.

Military personnel from the Freedom of Russia Legion wrote about this on their Telegram channel . They noticed that during the operation, enemy military equipment was also destroyed.

“We remind Putin’s dogs of the regime: our raids on the territory of the Russian Federation are your new reality. This will happen at any moment, necessary for us and unexpected for you. You can hide losses as much as you like, but you yourself know perfectly well how many funerals you write out for the mothers of your subordinates,” – says a message from the legion’s Telegram channel.

Earlier, reports appeared on the Internet about the alleged “entry of the DRG” into the Belgorod region in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Staroselye and Terebreno.

The regional “operational headquarters” announced a battle between the border guards of the Russian Federation and the “Ukrainian DRG” on the demarcation line.

“There was no entry. Border guards, together with other security forces, entered the battle on the demarcation line. Let us remind you that a state of emergency was introduced in the village of Staroselye. The village residents were resettled in October last year. No one lives there now,” the “operational headquarters” statement says.

https://t.me/legionoffreedom/947

– At the beginning of September, soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps carried out a raid in the Bryansk region of Russia, where they neutralized two FSB officers at once.

– The other day, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that during a raid by the RDK in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a battle took place, as a result of which several FSB officers, border guards and military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces were eliminated. The head of military intelligence announced that Russian volunteers would soon operate on a larger scale.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/rabotaem-po-planu-legion-svoboda-rossii-zayavil-o-boe-v-belgorodskoj-oblasti.htm?_ga=2.99355672.786347798.1695755803-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=16090ln_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5NTkxOTM5Mi4zNjUuMS4xNjk1OTE5NDAxLjUxLjAuMA..

