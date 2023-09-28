This is Russian army. Retreating after defeat, but keeping women and children in front of their tanks as human shields.

Volodymyr Kukharenko

No, it’s not Ukraine. It’s Chechnia (Ichkeria) which was fighting for independence from Russia in 1990ties. Chechens won the first war, and Russia retreated in 1996. Just imagine a small 1-million nation against the whole “mighty” Russia. Russian army committed the most hideous crimes there, this photo is the only one I can post without being banned.

But Russia returned in 1999 to pay for its defeat. They killed 300000 Chechens, 30% of the whole nation! And after many years of fights (till 2009), they managed to gain control over Ichkeria.

No, not by force alone, but by finding local collaborators like Ramzan Kadyrov and paying them huge amounts of money to keep Chechens under control, by threats and terror. Even the laws of Russian Federation do not really work there, it’s just a brutal personal dictatorship. As example, 17 y.o son recently brutally beat a prisoner for fun, and the video is available, no one will punish him. Even putting a like on my post might be dangerous for Chechens who live there. Some Chechens controlled by Kadyrov are now coming to Ukraine in the Russian army. We call them Kadyrovtsi to differentiate them from those who stayed loyal to their people. Many Chechens are now fighting in the Ukrainian army against Russian invaders with the hope that the fall of Russia will set their nation free again. 1st president of Ichkeriya, Johar Dudaev, once told in his interview (1995) that Russia and Ukraine would clash in a mortal fight, and Russia will fall when the sun of Ukrainian freedom rises. Now it looks like a prophecy coming true, but he just understood Russia very well and had no illusions.

The world should learn the lesson of Ichkeriya. How they ignored it, how they believed Russian narratives, and how negotiations with Russia ended. How they allowed the genocide to happen by doing nothing, and encouraged further genocides. After Chechnia, there was Georgia in 2008, Aleppo bombing in 2016. Now Ukraine, which was forced into negotiations in 2014, and got a new war as a reward. Anyone who offers Ukraine to make peace without Russian troops leaving Ukraine, read about Ichkeria to see what will happen next. And ask where the surviving Ukrainians may come as part of Russian army…

