“The American people have been misled.” Mitch McConnell, says that the support of Ukraine is beneficial for the United States

September 27, 2023

During his visit to Washington, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, met with the entire composition of the Senate.

In the photo – Zelensky with the leaders of the Republican minority – Mitch McConnell and the Democratic majority – Chuck Schumer.

The leader of the Republicans in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, explained why it is in the interests of the United States to continue and even increase aid to Ukraine in the war with Russia. He also placed responsibility for the fact that support for Ukraine among Americans, primarily Republicans, is decreasing, both on the former president of the country, Donald Trump, and on the current leader, Joe Biden. He said this while answering the questions of Alina Polyakova, president and executive director of CEPA (Center for European Policy Analysis), during the virtual forum “Win the war. Win the peace”, organized by this institution.

“We are standing here against China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. This already says that you are on the right side. Second, we are not losing any American military. Ukrainians are fighting themselves – McConnell gave arguments in favor of US aid to Ukraine. – Regarding our GDP, this is a really small share that we provide for these efforts in Ukraine. If Putin wins, a NATO country will be next. And I think that it is much more reasonable to stop this invasion, to push it out, and the only ones who are ready to participate in this are the Ukrainians themselves. Ukrainians show courage and bravery, and I think this inspires the rest of the world, which chooses its leaders, countries that are not ruled by autocrats.”

In addition, he explained, the transfer of weapons to Ukraine for conducting military operations contributes to the development of the industrial base in the United States and creates jobs for Americans.

“When we send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, we replace many of our assets with more modern, advanced equipment. We should restore our industrial base even without the war in Ukraine due to the growing competition from Russia and China,” he noted.

And his last argument is that the protection of freedom in Europe contributes to peace in the Far East.

“There are some Americans who say it’s a long way from the Far East, and that’s where our real concerns are. But the Japanese prime minister said that if you want to send a message to President Xi, beat Putin in Ukraine. South Koreans are worried, Filipinos are worried, Australians are worried. So it really has a huge impact on Asia and the future of Taiwan,” he said.

These countries, McConnell emphasized, know and understand the threat coming from China in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine more than the United States.

“They send money. They are sending equipment to another part of the world that is not directly related to President Xi and China and China’s aspirations in the region,” the Republican leader in the Senate said.

In his opinion, the decline in support for continued US aid to Ukraine among Americans is primarily due to direct opposition from former President Donald Trump, who has a great influence on the Republican electorate. According to one of the latest polls (ABC News/Washington Post), 41% of respondents believe that the US is doing too much to support Ukraine. The share among Republican voters who think so is 58%, and among Democrats – 22%.

“The reason that support among Republicans is falling is the opposition of the former president. This is bad news. The good news is that the leadership of the Congress, (leaders of the committees) of the armed forces, foreign relations and intelligence, budget issues are in the camp of Ukrainian support. I think the American people are somewhat misled. I don’t think they understand the facts,” he said.

According to him, he generally supports the policy of the current administration, although he believes that weapons should arrive faster, and the president should more actively explain his administration’s policy towards Ukraine.

“No one has a bigger audience than the president. And so you have a current president with a large following and a former president with a large following. It’s no wonder that the former president has more influence on Republicans,” McConnell noted.

Also, in an interview with Polyakova, he told the story of his father, who fought in the Second World War and faced the Russians – then soldiers of the Soviet Union – in Czechoslovakia.

“He wrote my mother a letter saying I think we’re going to have problems with the Russians. There was a brief period when we thought this country would act differently. President Bush and President Obama tried to treat Putin as a normal leader. But it is quite obvious that his path is very similar to the one followed by the Soviet Union,” the influential republican said.

CEPA presented the Senate Republican Leader with the Transatlantic Leadership Award, recognizing his steadfast leadership and support for Ukraine.

As previously reported by the Voice of America, on Tuesday, September 26, the US Senate voted for the mechanism for approving the draft budget resolution, which provides for $6 billion in aid to Ukraine. And in the House of Representatives, a powerful wing of the Republicans opposes the inclusion of aid to Ukraine in bills, the adoption of which is necessary to finance the work of the American government.

