Katerina Chernovol21:32, 28.09.23

The Russian Ministry of Finance proposed to allocate up to 10.77 trillion rubles for “national defense”.

Russia intends to increase military spending in 2024 by 68% compared to the current year. The Kremlin declared this necessary in view of the “hybrid war” that is allegedly being waged against the Russian Federation.

CNN writes about it . It is noted that the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation presented the draft budget for 2024 on Thursday, September 28. The agency proposes to allocate up to 10.77 trillion rubles ($111.04 billion) for “national defense”.

“Obviously, such an increase is absolutely necessary, because we live in a state of hybrid war, we continue a “special military operation”. I mean a hybrid war that is being waged against us. It requires a lot of expenses,” said the press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmytro Peskov, commenting on the increase in war spending.

At the same time, the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, Anton Siluanov, emphasized the primary focus of the budget on military expenditures for “victory” in the war that Russia started.

“The structure of the budget shows that the main emphasis is placed on ensuring our victory – the army, defense capabilities, the Armed Forces, fighters – everything necessary for the front, everything necessary for victory is in the budget. This is a significant burden on our budget. But it is definitely our priority.” – he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...