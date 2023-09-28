Putin sits in isolation and has become even more embittered, – Newsweek

Evgenia Sokolenko16:18, 28.09.23

Putin has narrowed down the list of sources of information and does not tolerate when he is given advice contrary to his opinion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly makes decisions about the war against Ukraine in isolation without the influence of the top military leadership.

“Putin makes key decisions mostly on his own, without significant influence from the Russian General Staff,” writes Newsweek with reference to a report by the global policy think tank RAND Corporation.

As noted, the president of the Russian Federation has greatly narrowed the list of sources of information, and also does not tolerate when he is given advice contrary to his opinion.

According to experts, the effectiveness of Russian troops is also affected by reports of purges of senior management and reshuffles among commanders responsible for operations at the front. It is added that the crises that Russia is facing recently have also affected the head of the terrorist country personally. In particular, he became more embittered.

Analysts noted that the leaders of the Kremlin are now “more hesitant” about the escalation of the conflict with NATO. Putin’s unpredictability also adds to the uncertainty. However, the West underestimated Moscow’s fear of the North Atlantic Alliance and its reluctance to engage in direct confrontation.

The war in Ukraine – news about Putin

According to the GUR, Putin and his entourage , despite propaganda statements about the possibility of fighting for years, are not ready for this.

Political scientist Valery Solovei is convinced that Putin’s death is possible before the end of autumn.

At the same time, political technologist and writer Mykhailo Sheitelman evaluated the candidates who are most often called Putin’s possible successors . Among the potential candidates are the military commander and governor of Russia’s Tula region Oleksiy Dyumin, the head of the Russian government Mykhailo Mishustin and the son of the secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Mykola Patrushev – Dmytro.

