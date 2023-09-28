Pentagon and State Department have different views on providing weapons to Ukraine – media

28 SEPTEMBER 2023
The US Department of Defence (DoD) and the State Department differ in their views on providing one or another weapon to Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda, citing Politico
Quote from an anonymous official: “State is looking at opportunities, DOD is looking at threats. Folks at DOD would say they need to think about the pros and cons of each weapons decision, and that responsibility falls on them.”
Details: Thus, when assessing the need to deliver weapons to Kyiv, the State Department and the Pentagon come from different points of view and move at different speeds, Politico’s source says.
The article says that ATACMS long-range missiles, which President Joe Biden agreed to send to Ukraine last week after more than a year of debate, are a fresh example of how decisions are made in Washington because the Pentagon initially resisted their delivery because the US did not have a single free missile in its own arsenal.
Unnamed US officials told the media that Pentagon leadership is taking a balanced approach to assessing Ukraine’s needs on the battlefield in the context of the broader conflict.
It is said that for now, US officials are still concerned about the escalation of the conflict, but they are increasingly focusing on ensuring that the Pentagon has enough weapons in its warehouses to protect against other contingencies.
Background:
- It was previously reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden decided to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles even before the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US but decided not to announce it publicly. According to the Financial Times, the US will send missiles in the near future, initially in small quantities, the media’s sources said.
- NBC News says that Biden told Zelenskyy in a meeting at the White House that Washington would deliver a small number of ATACMS missiles to help in the war with Russia.
- Washington previously explained its refusal to deliver long-range missiles because the United States does not have sufficient stocks of these weapons. Another reason, which American officials did not publicly voice, is the fear of escalation on the part of Russia.
3 comments
“It is said that for now, US officials are still concerned about the escalation of the conflict, but they are increasingly focusing on ensuring that the Pentagon has enough weapons in its warehouses to protect against other contingencies.”
Sorry, but this Dumbo-type explanation doesn’t fly for me.
We spend around 700 billion dollars for defense … every year, that is. And they’re trying to make everyone believe that we don’t have enough ATACMS to give Ukraine?
We are short of artillery ammo, and we are short of this, and we are short of that, too. What in the hell are we spending all this money on? Where is our ammunition?
Besides all that, we are getting our most dangerous enemy demolished without sacrificing a single American soldier. Is the investment not worth it? Even if it’s true, about the limited supply of ATACMS, it’s well worth it to send them ALL to Ukraine.
Our Pentagon has shown a great level of competencies in the past. A good example is our crappy Afghanistan exit, which is partially their fault. Another is their failure to see a successful Ukrainian defense and, concurrently, vastly overestimating mafia land’s capabilities. We’ve bumbled badly in the secrecy department, too, with a simple airman releasing for months top secret material. A very serious issue is that America’s defense-industrial base is failing our soldiers and the taxpayers, as the Pentagon has willfully and with foresight created today’s monopolistic, overregulated and costly defense marketplace.
I could go on, but this illustrates sufficiently a desperate need to fix things in our defense complex, and this ASAP.
On the political level, we’ve already displayed cowardice, incompetence, hypocrisy, and weakness, in particular what pertains to helping Ukraine and resisting mafia land.
China will be a whole different ballgame!
“Unnamed US officials told the media that Pentagon leadership is taking a balanced approach to assessing Ukraine’s needs on the battlefield in the context of the broader conflict.”
The Pentagon are not fighting this war, they are just prolonging it. Ukraine know what they need to defeat the orcs, just cut the crap and get this war over with.
Once you reach a certain position in the Pentagon, the military mindset is replaced by a political one, including its doublespeak, lies, and obfuscation efforts.