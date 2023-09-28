New York: Lavrov suggested that Russia would return to Ukraine all territories occupied from 2014 onwards.

Why would he say that and why would the Russian media report it, and why the Western media hardly reported it? Returning those occupied territories would end the war, but remember that in 2014, Russia promised to return the occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, and later changed its mind and did not abide by the terms of the Minsk Agreement.

Martin Vrečko’s Post

Lavrov went on to set the condition that Ukraine remains neutral. (1) Russia that is itself not neutral can hardly demand this status from others. (2) when in 2010 Ukraine’s parliament discussed joining the Russian m̴i̴l̴i̴t̴a̴r̴y̴ alliance CSTO, which would make Ukraine clearly not neutral, Russia did not object. (3) when Russia a̴t̴t̴a̴c̴k̴ed Ukraine in 2014, Ukraine was not a member of any m̴i̴l̴i̴t̴a̴r̴y̴ alliance and no membership was on the table. (4) what triggered the start of the Russian economic w̶ar̶ against Ukraine in 2013 and then a m̴i̴l̴i̴t̴a̴r̴y̴ w̴a̴r̴ in 2014, was the EU association agreement (https://lnkd.in/dZAE4X3Y), and the EU is not a m̴i̴l̴i̴t̴a̴r̴y̴ alliance. Btw, Putin started the w̴a̴r̴, even though years earlier he supported Ukraine’s EU membership (https://lnkd.in/d9YJsSi8). How quickly he can change his mind. How can we trust any peace deal with him? So, what can Russia gain with such statements by Lavrov, who, at the same time, turned down Ukraine’s proposal for negotiations? Is Russia just buying time or trying to confuse everyone? What will it take for Russia to be forced to negotiate (one suggestion in the comment below)? How can we take seriously promises of respecting territorial integrity of Ukraine, when Russia made it clear that it wants to conquer much of Europe (https://lnkd.in/dJpY2zUz, https://lnkd.in/djNR_9KY) far beyond Ukraine? You can click “+ Follow” at the top for more posts like this. #NATO #Standwithukraine #diplomacy

e-ecu.com1d

The only thing that Putin understands is force. In the summer of 2022, Moscow didn’t want to hear about negotiations. Then Ukrainian army started the first successful counter-offensive. After that Kharkiv Offensive, foreign minister Lavrov begrudgingly said that Moscow would be willing to negotiate. Thus, it looks like the only way to end this Russian war is further military defeats of Moscow’s troops. It will be necessary for the rest of Europe to do more to achieve this. We have been relying on the fortitude of Ukrainians for far too long.

Comment from:

Senior USAF Intelligence OfficerRtd-General Manager _Organizational Development \Workforce\ Resources -HR

Martin Note putinism.

yesterday that his military chief was told to STOP Ukraine by mid October. Its rusky propaganda building toward something. Who knows what. Recall as the Russian Forces built up on the Donbas Border Putin declared in a live interview that it was only an exercise. If I was sitting on the NSC current intel Watch Center I would have all sensors awake ⏰️ 😑.

☀️Leadership, Mentor, Strategic Thinker, Human Development & Performance Coach, Social Justice & Sustainability Advocate, Champion for Democracy, Father, and US Navy Veteran & Patriot 🇺🇸

There are only two bigger liars than Sergei Lavorov of the 8 billion humans beings presently on the planet Earth, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. In addition to being pathological liars, they have two other despicable traits in common, they’re completely corrupt and hideous fascists! I stand up for freedom , democracy, and liberty in Ukraine, the USA, and the entire world! They do not!🇺🇦🇺🇸☀️🌍🌏🌎 If you’re reading this, where do you stand? Make no mistake about it, this is a defining moment for democracy all over the world!

Like this: Like Loading...