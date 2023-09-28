In the Russian Federation, a family was given a cat for a dead “mobike” (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko05:10, 28.09.23

The mobilized Russian was liquidated in Ukraine on August 18, 2023.

In Russia, the mother of a mobilized soldier killed in Ukraine was presented with a consolation “prize” – a cat. The animal was allegedly brought from the front line.

A Russian woman living in the Republic of Komi in Ukhta was comforted with a cat by the local head of the region, Volodymyr Uyba, rosZMI reports. A corresponding video has been published on the network.

“The head of the Republic of Komi, Volodymyr Uyba, took his son from his mother, sent him to be slaughtered, and instead brought a kitten to his mother,” the message emphasizes.

In the video, Uyba said that the kitten “Simba” was born on the front line. He was sheltered by Roman Volodymyrovych Popov, mobilized into the Russian army, who was liquidated in Ukraine on August 18 of this year. It is specified that the Russian was buried in Ufa on August 31.

In “memory” of his son, his mother brought a cat along with his belongings on September 24, Uyba clarified.

As noted by the local publication Komi.aif , at first they wanted to give the animal to Popov’s wife Maria, who lives in Simferopol (temporarily occupied Crimea). “But she kindly agreed to give him to the fighter’s mother,” the message reads.

In the Russian Federation, a family was given a cat for the dead son of a mobster

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...