Germany allowed Rheinmetall to create a joint company with Ukraine for the production of weapons

Evgenia Sokolenko22:30, 28.09.23

The new company will produce and service military equipment in Ukraine.

The German government has authorized the creation of a German-Ukrainian enterprise that will produce military equipment .

As the head of the German Federal Cartel Office Andreas Mundt, quoted by Tagesschau , said, the Federal Cartel Office does not object to the creation of a joint venture between the German defense company Rheinmetall and the Ukrainian state company Ukrainian Defense Industry.

In Germany, the project does not result in any competitive duplication or any sign of competition concerns, according to Mundt.

“We quickly gave our approval,” said the head of the Federal Cartel Office.

Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine

In early July, it was reported that German concern Rheinmetall would open an armored vehicle plant in Ukraine within the next 12 weeks, defying concerns other Western defense companies were reportedly having in the country while it was at war with Russia.

The Russian Federation is threatening to bomb the German Rheinmetall plant if it appears in Ukraine.

