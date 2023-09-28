Dan Rice

Sept 28

Well written article on ATACMs cluster missiles. I wish more authors had been writing about these cluster munitions over a year ago and we might have gotten them sooner.

Everyone seems to put too much focus only on ATACMs vs the shorter range HIMARS M26 and M26A1 cluster rockets. The ATACMs is a GIANT leap forward for Ukraine long range fires and will have an immediate impact on this war-no doubt.

The shorter range rockets, in large quantities, are going to make any Russian unit within 50km of the front line’s life unlivable. And they are available in massive numbers.

But together, TOGETHER is why this war is about to have an irreversible change towards a Ukrainian victory and 1991 borders.

Combined, the 155mm DPICM, the shorter range DPICM rockets to destroy front line and rear echelon battalions, and simultaneously combined with the ability for ATACMs clusters to reach deep and hit command and control, supply depots, transportation nodes, large troop formations, will change this war in October.

This is what General Zaluzhnyi requested 12 August 2022. After I presented a DPICM capabilities brief for 155mm and Himars to Dr Liudmyla Dolhonovska on the General Staff on 11 Aug 2022 in Kyiv, and she convinced him to request later that same day. This was my vision.

Ukraine Getting ATACMS Cluster Variant Would Be A Big Problem For Russia:

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/ukraine-getting-atacms-cluster-variant-would-be-a-big-problem-for-russia

Like this: Like Loading...