Ukraine drone attacks Russian tank avoiding enemy ‘nets’ placed to catch FPV drones

Russia is trying to stop Ukrainian drone attacks using nets, but to no avail. Kyiv’s men are increasingly using first-person drones on the frontline. With skilled pilots inflicting heavy losses on both troops and tanks. Near Bakhmut, Russia has strung nets over some roads to try and stop them. But video shows how Ukrainian pilots were easily able to dodge one of them. And ended up destroying a Russian tank which caught fire and burned up. It is hardly the first time Russia has tried to improvise its defences. ‘Cope cages’ were built on tanks early in the war to stop Javelin missiles. But they have proved almost entirely useless at protecting against them.

