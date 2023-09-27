The Russian Federation used the airspace of Romania and Moldova as cover for attacks on Ukraine, expert

09/27/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The aggressor country russia used the airspace of Romania and Moldova during missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. The territory of these countries served as cover for the enemy, since Ukrainian air defense there could not destroy enemy air targets.

This was stated by military-political observer of the Information Resistance group Alexander Kovalenko. He made a corresponding statement at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on September 26.

According to him, the enemy used Romanian airspace in an attempt to attack the Izmail and Reni districts of the Odessa region.

“We did not have the right to fire at objects located in the airspace of another country. They used this in order to more safely reach their targets in the Izmail and Reni regions,” the expert explained.

Earlier, during attacks on Ukraine using Caliber cruise missiles, the Russians also used Moldavian airspace. The occupiers, trying to increase the effectiveness of their strikes, tried to achieve targets in the central or western regions of Ukraine more safely. Moldova then strongly condemned such actions of the Russian Federation.

Kovalenko noted that the south of Odessa region is less protected than Odessa and surrounding areas. However, now, according to him, Romania is drawing more of its military to the Ukrainian borders, perhaps precisely in order to destroy Russian drones that will pose a danger to it.

Let us remind you that new drone debris was discovered in Romania after a night Russian attack on the Odessa region. They were scattered around the towns of Nuferu and Victoria in the Tulcea district. This is not the first time the Russian “Shahed” has fallen on Romanian territory.

And during the Russian attack on the Odessa region, fragments of an S-300 missile fell on the territory of Transnistria. Moldovan President Maia Sandu reacted to this incident.

