Russian soldiers raped Ukrainian women aged 19 to 83… – UN

…russian occupiers raped women from 19 to 83, which was accompanied by threats and the use of force – Norwegian Erik Mese, the head of the investigative commission, said in Geneva during a press conference investigating the actions of the occupiers in Ukraine.

I am afraid it’s not “from 19”. There are even cases with babies

DO NOT expect any Christian Values from the terrorist and Satanic Russian state and its evil , delusional autocrat . They have killed innocent people, in a genocide and have destroyed parts of Ukraine in an ecocide. This is what is in their crude and debased culture and DNA . Shown since 1917 ( and much before till today).

Still haven’t found sufficient evidence to conclude that Russia is committing Genocide in Ukraine? I missed reporting of Violence, Torture, Rape of Minors and specifically of the female gender?! There are stories going around of those committed to baby’s and older, all done systematically to prevent of Ukrainians to reproduce Ukrainians. To the definition that’s Genocide! You people are a joke to humanity since you are supposed to defend people from others committing Atrocities/Crimes Against Humanity. You are late with your findings and if that is not bad enough, the findings are not reported or not reported accurately. All this to postpone “the final conclusion” as long as possible in order to prevent a total war – possible WW-III – against Russia. #WeCannotLetEvilWin #EndNaziTerroristMafiaStateRussia #SlavaDemocracy #SlavaUkraini

