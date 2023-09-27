Powerful Explosion in the Moscow Region: Chkalovsky Airfield was Burning.

09/27/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the Russian city of Shchelkovo, Moscow region, on the night of September 27, a powerful explosion was heard. Smoke is visible at the probable arrival site.

This was reported by Russian propaganda channels on Telegram. According to the network, the fire started in the area of ​​the Chkalovsky military airfield.

As is known, on September 18, in the Chkalovsky area, saboteurs burned two AN-148 and Il-20 aircraft, as well as a Mi-28N helicopter. As reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this airfield of the invaders is carefully guarded, but unknown persons were able to plant explosives and blow up three aircraft.

The Chkalovsky airfield is located 14 km from the third ring road around Moscow and 30 km from the Kremlin. It is the base for government ships, which are called “doomsday planes.”

The authorities of the aggressor country have not yet commented on the fire and explosion in Shchelkovo.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on the night of September 24, unknown saboteurs staged an explosion for the invaders in the Moscow and Kaluga regions. As a result, a fuel tanker was destroyed, as well as four vehicles with trailers.

