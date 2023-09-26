The Situation near Bakhmut: (video)

09/26/2023

How Border Guards hold the defense at captured russian positions.

The forward movement of Ukrainian Defense Forces in the direction of Bakhmut continues. Servicemen of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine take part in the counteroffensive in this piece of the front. Border Guards under constant attacks of russian artillery and drones hold the defense positions that recently were occupied by units of the russian army.

After the withdrawal of the occupiers, the Ukrainian Military made considerable efforts to strengthen the fortifications and hold the occupied borders. How it happens, under dense enemy fire.

Source: BorderGuardService

