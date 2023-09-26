Marta Gichko17:28, 26.09.23

According to him, Russia expects to “achieve the intended goals” during this period.

Russia expects to end the war in Ukraine by 2025. As you know, the invaders failed to achieve their goals “in two or three days”.

As reported by the propaganda media, at the meeting of the board of Russian generals on September 26, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu said that “the intended goals will be achieved by 2025.”

“We continue to increase the combat power of the Armed Forces, including by supplying modern weapons and improving the training of troops, taking into account the experience of “special military operations” (this is how the war is called in the Russian Federation – UNIAN). The consistent implementation of the measures of the activity plan until 2025 will allow us to achieve the intended goals.” , – said Shoigu at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

