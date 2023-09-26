Oligarchs ‘hatred’ for Putin grows as he stops caring about Ukraine losses | Bill Browder

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
3 comments
A gripping interview.
Kate Gerbeau, who I only knew from British Forces TV, is now on The Times. She’s an old-fashioned journalist, in that she asks questions and listens to the answers. She does not interject, or editorialize, she just lets Bill speak.
And it’s pure gold, because the words that come out of his mouth are so precise that you’d think he was reading from a script.
But he isn’t; he’s just very well-informed and is able to organise his thoughts forensically. There is never anything he says that can be disputed.
Furthermore, he understands pretty much all aspects of putler’s genocidal war. His specialties are finance, sanctions and international law.
He explains why he thinks that the Poland-Ukraine spat is temporary. But the key message concerns money : he is the first “brand name” pundit to publicly state what many decent people think : the c. $350 Bn of sequestered putinaZi funds must immediately go to Ukraine to fund its defence; not wait for “rebuilding”, which is currently far in the future.
Finally, he explains why legal objections to handing over this money are just bullshit.
Rand Paul: ‘I’m Going to Do Everything I Can to Stop’ More Spending on Ukraine:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/09/26/rand-paul-im-going-to-do-everything-i-can-to-stop-more-spending-on-ukraine/
A reminder : Paul Jr was outed long ago as a Russian agent by John McCain.
John never heard a thing from Paul’s lawyers.
I wonder why?