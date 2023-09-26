Occupiers in Crimea leave military equipment in streets due to fuel shortage

PHOTO

26.09.2023 11:58

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians leave military vehicles in the streets due to fuel shortage on the peninsula.

“The occupiers have problems with fuel in Crimea. In Krasnohvardiyske, Crimea, an unattended military vehicle was spotted. We record such cases not for the first time. This is happening because of significant problems with fuel in Crimea,” ATESH partisan movement posted on Telegram.

As noted, military equipment does not reach its destination, and the invaders have to leave it in the streets. Partisans quickly get their hands on the military vehicles abandoned by invaders and neutralize them.

“This equipment will no longer be able to participate in the war!” the partisans assured.

As reported, fuel shortage of in the temporarily occupied Crimea is worsening, in particular, as a result of disruption of logistics routes.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...