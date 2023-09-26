Many dead and wounded in Kherson Oblast due to enemy strikes (video)

Larisa Kozova08:52, 26.09.23

In the morning, the invaders started shelling again, there are casualties.

On the right bank of the Kherson region, many people were killed and wounded due to massive enemy strikes .

According to Oleksandr Prokudin , the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, over the past day, the enemy launched 93 attacks, firing more than 490 shells from mortars, artillery, “Grads”, tanks, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, aviation and UAVs, one of them was a missile.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of settlements, the territory and buildings of educational institutions and the ZHEK in the Berislav district. An administrative building in the Kherson district, an educational institution building, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a food industry enterprise, and a market in Kherson were also hit.

“Due to Russian aggression, 6 people died, 10 more were injured,” Prokudin emphasizes.

In particular, around 21:00, the settlement of Kiselyvka came under attack, where four people were injured, among them – two men aged 28 and 64 and two women – a 67-year-old and a 68-year-old woman, who were taken to the hospital in a medium condition.

The official also said that the Russian military struck a market in the Dnipro district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, trading points were destroyed, a pharmacy was damaged, windows were broken in the surrounding houses. A 45-year-old saleswoman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Prokudin released a video with the consequences of this shelling.

Consequences of shelling of Kherson by the Russian armyConsequences of shelling of Kherson by the Russian army

In addition, already today at 05:00 the enemy struck Olhivka from aviation – the scale of the destruction is being established. Two hours later, around 07:00, the Russian army shelled Kherson and Kiselivka, where, according to preliminary data, there were casualties.

