Enemy drops aerial bomb on medical facility in Beryslav

26.09.2023 20:40

Russian troops have dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Beryslav, Kherson region.

The Kherson regional military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian aircraft attacked a medical facility in Beryslav. The hit of a guided aerial bomb damaged the roof of a hospital department, food unit, laundry, boiler room, garage, utility and storage rooms,” the report said.

The administration added that information on the consequences of the shelling is currently being clarified.

