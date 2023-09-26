Do Ordinary Ukrainians Want Peace Talks with Russia? Street Interviews

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
3 comments
Glory to Ukraine.
And a pox on all the “land for peace” fuckwits in the west.
“F**k Ukraine” – Candace Owens Explains Why America Should Not Support Ukraine:
Owens has a catchphrase: “Russian lives matter.”
That’s not a sick joke. It’s actually what this putinoid skank thinks. She has said it several times.