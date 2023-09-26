“Dangerous recidivist”: Navalny is transferred to a prison with a stricter regime of detention

Evgenia Sokolenko21:16, 26.09.23

He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on 6 counts.

The first appeals court in Moscow approved the verdict of opposition politician Oleksiy Navalny in the “extremist case”. We are talking about 19 years of a special regime colony and a fine of 500 thousand rubles.

According to the correspondent of “Mediazona” , Navalny was found guilty of “calling for extremism; creating a non-profit organization that encroaches on the rights of citizens; financing extremism; creating an extremist community; involving minors in committing dangerous acts and rehabilitating Nazism.”

To serve the term, he will be transferred to a high-security prison.

Lawyer Olga Mykhaylova said that the text of the verdict was slightly changed. Now, Navalny is not listed as a “particularly dangerous recidivist”, but simply as a “dangerous recidivist”, which does not affect anything. The politician’s defense plans to appeal the verdict in the cassation instance.

Navalny’s imprisonment

As reported by UNIAN, a Russian oppositionist whom the Kremlin accuses of “extremism” was sentenced to 19 years in a special regime colony on August 4 . The prosecution demanded 20 years in prison for him.

RosZMI wrote that the conditions will be very cruel:

in a single cell or a cell for 2-4 people with constant light and additional bars on the windows and doors;

ban on conversations with cellmates;

without the right to correspond and visit during the first 10 years of the term;

moving around the territory of the colony in a bent position with handcuffs behind his back under an escort of several guards.

Navalny himself called 19 years of the colony “Stalin’s term” .

