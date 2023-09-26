Consequences of the night attack on Odesa: there were hits and casualties

Kateryna Girnyk07:54, 26.09.23
Port infrastructure was hit in the Izmail district.
Tonight, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones for two hours. Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa Regional State Administration, said that as a result of the intense work of the air defense forces, most of the drones were shot down.
“Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit in the Izmail district. Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them received medical help on the spot, the other with a severe hand injury was hospitalized,” Kiper wrote.
In addition, the checkpoint building, warehouses, about 30 trucks, 6 vans were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
Russia is attacking Odesa – what is known
Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Odesa with drones and missiles. All the drones and almost all the missiles were shot down, but the Odesa seaport and the iconic hotel complex in the port were hit.
Also, one of the rockets hit a warehouse with grain, two dead people were found under the rubble .
Tonight, an air alert was announced in Ukraine . The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of several groups of Russian attack UAVs “Shahed” from Chauda (occupied Crimea).
One comment
Iran is helping putler to murder innocent Ukrainians. What did Ukrainians ever do to Iran? It becomes more clear that the Ukrainian airliner shot down by Iran was under the orders of putler.
Prior to the putler genocide, Iranians and their families could be found in numerous Ukrainian cities staying in very nice flats paid for by their government.
What were they doing? They were Russian-speaking Ukrainians studying in Ukrainian universities where Russian was spoken. Such as Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro etc. They were studying engineering, shipbuilding, IT etc.
They all started returning home in summer 2021. I wonder why?