Consequences of the night attack on Odesa: there were hits and casualties

Kateryna Girnyk07:54, 26.09.23

Port infrastructure was hit in the Izmail district.

Tonight, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones for two hours. Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa Regional State Administration, said that as a result of the intense work of the air defense forces, most of the drones were shot down.

“Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit in the Izmail district. Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them received medical help on the spot, the other with a severe hand injury was hospitalized,” Kiper wrote.

In addition, the checkpoint building, warehouses, about 30 trucks, 6 vans were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire / photo Odesa OVA

Russia is attacking Odesa – what is known

Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Odesa with drones and missiles. All the drones and almost all the missiles were shot down, but the Odesa seaport and the iconic hotel complex in the port were hit.

Also, one of the rockets hit a warehouse with grain, two dead people were found under the rubble .

Tonight, an air alert was announced in Ukraine . The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of several groups of Russian attack UAVs “Shahed” from Chauda (occupied Crimea).

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...