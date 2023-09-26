Attack on the ferry complex in Odesa: they barely managed to get a bus with children out of the attack

Larisa Kozova19:20, 26.09.23

Currently, work has been resumed at the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania.

On the night of Tuesday, September 26, the Russians attacked the “Orlivka” ferry complex on the border of Odesa with Romania. They barely managed to get the bus with the children out of the impact.

Yuriy Dymchoglo, co-founder of “Orlivka Ferry Complex” LLC, reported this . According to him, at night the international checkpoint of the “Orlivka” ferry complex was attacked by Russian drones.

“Damage was caused to our civilian and border infrastructure facility. Fortunately, we managed to avoid civilian casualties, which are always a large number at our facility. Thanks to the quick actions of border guards and crossing workers, two passenger buses were removed from the attack. including one of them with children,” said Dymchoglo.

According to him, the drivers and trucks transporting, in particular, diapers, toilet paper and plastic products were injured.

“Probably, this is an important “military” cargo,” the man added.

He assured that the specialists will do everything to remove the “massive garbage” from the civilian facility as soon as possible.

According to the press service of the DPSU, at the moment, the crossing operations have been resumed at the “Orlivka” ferry crossing point on the border with Romania in the Odesa region.

“The employees of the State Border Service carry out the control of persons and vehicles according to the established procedure,” the border guards emphasized .

Strike on Odeshchyna

Due to the attack of the occupiers on the south of Odesa region on September 26, the work of the “Orlivka” ferry checkpoint was suspended . At the facility, measures were taken to stabilize functioning after the enemy’s night attack.

The occupiers targeted the port and border infrastructure, damaged granaries, administrative buildings and cargo vehicles. Two truck drivers were injured, the checkpoint building was damaged, and three dozen trucks, six of which burned to the ground.

“Orlivka” is the only crossing point between Ukraine and EU countries in Odesa. It was created “from scratch” with private investment for the first time in the entire history of Ukraine’s independence. The crossing capacity is about 1,000 trucks and 250 passenger cars per day.

