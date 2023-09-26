Stas’ Final Resting Place on the Danish Faroe Islands

September 26, 2023

Dear friends, Stas has finally been “laid to rest”. This happened last month, on the 8th of August. His mother, Lyudmila, and his widow, Lubov, travelled together to the Danish Faroe Islands last month, to fulfill his last wish.

His ashes were given into the Bøsdalafoss waterfall, whose cold, clear waters carried him out into the North Atlantic Ocean. A brave man he was, and friendly and decent man. His smile is now a part of this world. Stas is accompanied by the bitter tears of his loving mother and loving widow, going with him on his final, eternal journey.

Farewell, Stas, you will be missed by many.

Lyudmila thought it would be a nice gesture to publish this event on here, Ukraine Today. But, she wanted to wait until our meeting in Kyiv, which is why this dedication is a bit late.

The event was accompanied and recorded by the local television station KVF. Here is the link to the TV report:

https://kvf.fo/greinar/2023/08/08/video-ukrainian-soldier-rests-faroese-beauty-spot

This is the video made by KVF, showing Lyudmila and Lubov taking Stas on his last journey. Unfortunately, they are speaking only in Ukrainian and the translator is speaking in Danish, but it’s still interesting to watch.

Stas’ Place on the Wall of Remembrance

During my visit to Kyiv, I had the honor to be present as Stas’ mother, his widow and a number of his friends finally placed his photo on the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine by the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery.

The Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, outside of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery. The first several sections of it are dedicated to the fallen of the previous war since 2014.

Riding piggyback, one of the girls places Stas’ photo on the wall.

A moment of remembrance…

Stas, holding his adopted dog, yet another hero on this wall, along with many others who have fought bravely for their country, their families and friends, to keep them safe from the ghoul army of mafia land, and died for it.

Слава Україні!

Героям слава!

