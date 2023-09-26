Stas’ Final Resting Place on the Danish Faroe Islands

September 26, 2023
Dear friends, Stas has finally been “laid to rest”. This happened last month, on the 8th of August. His mother, Lyudmila, and his widow, Lubov, travelled together to the Danish Faroe Islands last month, to fulfill his last wish.
His ashes were given into the Bøsdalafoss waterfall, whose cold, clear waters carried him out into the North Atlantic Ocean. A brave man he was, and friendly and decent man. His smile is now a part of this world. Stas is accompanied by the bitter tears of his loving mother and loving widow, going with him on his final, eternal journey.
Farewell, Stas, you will be missed by many.
Lyudmila thought it would be a nice gesture to publish this event on here, Ukraine Today. But, she wanted to wait until our meeting in Kyiv, which is why this dedication is a bit late.
The event was accompanied and recorded by the local television station KVF. Here is the link to the TV report:
https://kvf.fo/greinar/2023/08/08/video-ukrainian-soldier-rests-faroese-beauty-spot
Stas’ Place on the Wall of Remembrance
During my visit to Kyiv, I had the honor to be present as Stas’ mother, his widow and a number of his friends finally placed his photo on the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine by the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery.