The Russian Federation lost its fleet commander for the first time since 1904, – Defense Express

25.09.23

Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov was killed in an attack on September 22.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, as a result of a successful attack on September 22, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Viktor Sokolov was killed . And this became the first case since the Russo-Japanese war and the second – in the entire history of the Russian naval forces, when a fleet commander died during hostilities, Defense Express writes .

“The last time this happened was in 1904, when Vice-Admiral Stepan Makarov died. At the same time, he was in this position only from February 1 to March 31, and he was actually in command only from February 24, because it took almost a month to get to Port Arthur. Sama the death of the commander occurred on board a mine exploded on the battleship “Petropavlovsk”. At the same time, he led a detachment of ships through a minefield, the existence of which he knew,” analysts recalled.

It is noted that during both world wars, not a single commander of the Russian fleet died: “The maximum – in 1943, the commander of the squadron of the Baltic fleet, Valentin Drozd, whose car fell under the ice on the ice track to Kronstadt during shelling.

At the same time, analysts also recalled the death of one of the leaders of the defense of Sevastopol, Chief of Staff of the Fleet Volodymyr Kornilov on October 5, 1854 during the Crimean War and the death of Admiral Pavel Nakhimov in 1855:

“It is also well known how the defense of Sevastopol ended – the sinking of ships in the bay of Sevastopol and the surrender of the city. So, the next commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation will obviously have such an opportunity.”

