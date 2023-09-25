The Russian Federation has declared the management of the court in The Hague, which issued the warrant for Putin’s arrest, wanted

Anastasia Pechenyuk16:19, 25.09.23

All three are “wanted under the article of the Criminal Code.”

A few months after announcing the wanted status of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Karim Ahmad Khan, who issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russia decided to also announce the wanted leadership of the court.

The website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation published information about the search for the head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Petr Hofmansky, the first vice-president of Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and judge Bertram Schmitt. According to data from the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all three are “wanted under the article of the Criminal Code” without further details.

Putin’s arrest warrant

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague accused the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian President’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova of involvement in the deportation of children from Ukraine and issued an indefinite warrant for their arrest .

