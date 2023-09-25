Observations in Wartime Kyiv

September 25, 2023

Monument to Princess Olga, wearing a large replica of a body armor, bearing the words “She Needs Armor Too” to draw attention to the need of women in uniform for such equipment, tailor-made for the female form. The statue stands in front of St Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv.

My fourth trip to wartime Ukraine brought me a mixed bag of insights about Ukraine in its epic fight against wickedness. There are many aspects that haven’t really changed from my previous three visits, except for a few, which I will elaborate on. I will also touch up on what has remained the same and which are worth to elaborate on.



In general, Kyiv Looks pretty much like it did the other times, with a population that still is a bit larger than what it was during peacetime. The Streets, stores, subways, and every aspect of public life are filled with people. I’ve also noticed more tourists than during the last three times that I was in the city, which was a good thing to see.



The stores are also still well-stocked. There are no shortages of anything. This includes not only the giant supermarkets with hundreds of thousands of items in stock, but also those many tiny Soviet-era magazins (small mom-and-pop-type of stores) peppered throughout the urban landscape. The building supply stores, too, are still well stocked. A small change that I did notice was the smaller supply of portable generators. There were many more being offered for sale back in December/January and in June.



Speaking of stores, even the car dealerships are open for business again. It was an odd sight one year ago, amid my first visit during this war, when the showrooms and car lots were completely empty of vehicles. No new cars were to be seen anywhere, and Kyiv has many car dealerships, and some quite big ones. Now, the showrooms and lots are full of new cars again, and offering the usual wide range of makes and models.



Another thing that I’ve noticed were an increase of military vehicles in the city. Most were pickups and SUVs of various makes and models. I even saw two British-licensed civilian pickups, standing together in the center of Kyiv, and, a British-licensed military pickup parked elsewhere, and another one from Latvia. I also saw a small military convoy on a major roadway made up of two tractor trailers with flatbeds. One was hauling two M-113s and the other truck had a wheeled military vehicle on the trailer.



Soldiers are also still a very common sight in the city. Sometimes they are alone and sometimes in groups. As a matter of fact, in sheer numbers, there were more military vehicles and soldiers to be seen this time around than at any other time that I’ve been to Kyiv.



There was one major air attack during my entire stay in the country, and it happened last week. Almost exactly at 06:00 in the morning, we were rudely awakened by a massively loud bang. A thunderclap is nothing by comparison. The explosion was soon followed by a few faint grumblings in the sky and then the typical staccato sound of automatic fire, perhaps from the Gepards, just audible in the far distance.

A visit to the Motherland Statue was a must during this trip. I wanted to see the new Trizub adorning her shield. However, the premises are closed to the public for some reason. This was the best possible shot.



For me, the most important and interesting finding during this visit was the result of a small private poll that I conducted with people that I know in Kyiv. I kept the question and the possible answer simple; do you agree to surrender Ukrainian territory to mafia land in exchange for peace? Yes or no.

All the answers were no.

There were no exceptions and no hesitations to the answer.

Although I never expected to be given any explanations for why they say no, a few told me anyhow about why this is not possible. All of us already know the reasons; mafia land will never honor any agreement, they will start another war at another date, this would be unjust to those who fell for a free Ukraine. The only acceptable ending for this war for them is a total defeat of the fascist crime syndicate.



I will make something clear at this point. This private poll is not an official one, and the number of people involved was far too few – 22 – to be representative for the city or even country as a whole. The people that I questioned were mostly civilians, with one soldier and one SBU. They were men and women, and the ages ranged from the mid-twenties to the early seventies.



There are real polls with the same results, in which the vast majority refuse a territory for peace deal, thus, my little private poll is a substantiation to them.

The Ukrainian people are no fools, and they are quite aware what a longer war means … the many sacrifices that must be made, the increased number of dead, the destruction. But, despite all of this, they know that they simply have no other choice.

On the Maidan, flags for the fallen heroes. A sad sight…



On the same note, there was one person who said yes. She just wants this horror to stop at any cost. After 20 months of war, it might seem the best choice. If mafia land wasn’t the evil, lying, backstabbing shithole that it is, many more people would think like that. But, mafia land is what it is, and its defeat is a prerequisite for a lasting peace that’s worth being called that.



My visit was much too short, but the next one is but a few months away, and I’m looking forward to it already.

Like this: Like Loading...