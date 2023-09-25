Night attack on Odesa: most drones and missiles shot down, but there are hits (photo)

Kateryna Girnyk06:45, 25.09.23

19 Shaheds and 11 Kalibrs were shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces and means, but the port infrastructure was hit.

The enemy attacked Odesa at night with “Shakhed”, “Onyx” and “Kalibra”, air defense shot down all the drones and most of the missiles, but the port infrastructure was damaged as a result of the hit.

As reported by the Southern Defense Forces, at night the enemy directed 19 Shahed-136/131 type attack drones and 2 Onyx supersonic missiles at Odesa. Also used 12 “Calibers” with complex trajectories of movement in different areas.

“For the attack from the sea, in addition to the surface missile carrier, a submarine from Novorossiysk Bay was involved,” the report says.

It is noted that 19 Shaheds and 11 Kalibrs were shot down by air defense forces and means. 1 “Caliber” was shot down over Mykolayiv region and Kirovohrad region, the vast majority – in the sky over Odesa region.

Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit. The sea station in Odesa suffered significant damage, a fire broke out in the building of the station hotel, which has not been functioning for several years, and was quickly extinguished.

In addition, “Onyx” destroyed granaries. But people were not hurt.

As a result of falling debris during combat operations, the warehouse buildings of one of the enterprises and a private house in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged and ignited. Grass was also cultivated in open areas.

“Explosive waves broke glass in several houses, one civilian woman was injured, she was given medical assistance,” the Southern Defense Forces said.

Updated 7.40. The Defense Forces of the South showed photos of the consequences of the attack on Odesa.

Night attack on Odesa

Tonight, an air alert was again announced in Ukraine. It was reported that the occupiers carried out a combined attack in the south , in which rockets and “shahedis” were used.

At the same time, the rockets were initially directed to the west, and then abruptly changed their course to the south – Odessa and Izmail.

