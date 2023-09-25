Abrams is already in Ukraine and preparing to reinforce our brigades: Zelenskyy confirmed the information

Lesya Leshchenko14:49, 25.09.23

Defense Minister Umerov informed Zelenskyi that the Abrams has already been delivered to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that American-made Abrams tanks have already been delivered to Ukraine.

The head of state announced this in Telegram. “Good news from Minister Umerov. Abrams is already in Ukraine and preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts, expanding the geography of supply,” he said.

Also, according to Zelenskyi, he listened to the report of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on liquidation of the consequences of shelling of Odesa and other populated areas.

“Preparation for winter. Prime Minister Shmyhal talked about the protection of critical infrastructure, the preparation of shelters and “Points of Invincibility”. We are preparing solutions to make their search as simple and quick as possible,” the president added.

Abrams tanks for Ukraine

On September 19, during the Rammstein meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Abrams tanks will soon be on the battlefield in Ukraine. He also noted that the US contribution to military aid to Ukraine “was powerful and remains so.”

The New York Times, citing anonymous officials of the US Ministry of Defense, reported that the first American-made Abrams tanks have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Officials did not say the number of vehicles that have already arrived in Ukraine, but assured that even more Abrams tanks will be sent in the coming months. In total, the USA promised to transfer 31 such tanks for the needs of the Armed Forces.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...