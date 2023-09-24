The Speaker of the House will keep $300 million for Ukraine in the US defense budget

Iryna Pohorila12:13, 24.09.23

2 min.3

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, will keep aid to Ukraine in the Pentagon funding bill, despite his previous words about intentions to withdraw it.

He decided to keep these funds after he realized that another budget bill – on financing the State Department and foreign operations – also provided money for Ukraine, writes The Hill.

McCarthy explained that removing aid to Ukraine from the budget of the State Department and foreign operations “is becoming more and more difficult”, so he decided to leave money for Kyiv in both projects.

Next week, the House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a single procedural vote on four appropriations bills, including funding for the Pentagon, the State Department and foreign operations.

The $300 million in question refers to the financing of the “Helping Ukraine in Ensuring Security” program, which has been in place since 2014, when the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...