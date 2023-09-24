Vitaly Sayenko12:27, 24.09.23

The FSB building was hit on Kursk City Day.

Cotton was recorded in the Russian city of Kursk today, because the FSB building was hit by a direct hit.

The UNIAN correspondent was informed about this by knowledgeable sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“In the city of Kursk today, together with the city day, another wonderful event is taking place, namely cotton in the building of the so-called FSB. This is a fact. We can confirm it,” the intelligence agency reported.

The GUR also specified that it was a “direct hit”.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...