Humble suggestion to Polish and Ukrainian friends

Korkut Ozgen

Sept 24

Do not hurt each other because of the current problems between your countries.

Both of the countries have suffered under Russian aggression enough. Only Russians are benefiting from the fights between Ukraine and Poland.

If the politicans are fighting for some reason, just let them fight. Do not involve. Thank God, politicians are not permanent.

I do not think that Ukrainians can forget how Polish people welcomed them in the beginning of the war.



I can not forget.

In the first week of March 2022, after 6 day-long road from Kharkiv when we reached to Warsaw, young Polish girl welcomed our bus. She was giving an envelope, a piece of paper it was written where we could accomodate free and a sandwich.

Inside the envelope, there was 50 Euro. I told her I am not a Ukrainian. I have where to stay and told her to give money to families and I took only sandwich.

She looked at me and asked what my nationality is. After I said I am Turkish, she took sandwich back and disappeared. I said to myself so that was all 🙂

She appeared after a minute and said it was pork, this is chicken, you can eat this.

No matter what is the reason of this weird problem between Poland and Ukraine, do not make Russians happy by fueling the fire more. You will need each other forever.

Все буде Україна!

Слава Україні!

standwithukraine #standupforukraine

