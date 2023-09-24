Department of Defense said aid budget for Kyiv is part of a contingency plan to keep ‘essential’ parts of Biden’s administration afloat
US aid to Ukraine will continue even if the government is forced to shut down next weekend over a spending row in Congress, the Pentagon has announced.
The Department of Defense said its budget for weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine had been ringfenced as part of a contingency plan to keep “essential” parts of Joe Biden’s administration afloat.
Much of the federal government could be forced to close temporarily next weekend if Republicans in the House of Representatives refuse to authorise a short-term spending resolution.
Hardliners in the GOP, including from the House Freedom Caucus, have objected to high levels of federal spendingand have attached a range of conservative demands to the spending bill in an attempt to kill it off.
Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House, has attempted to negotiate a compromise with his own party that would involve a temporary “continuing resolution” to prevent a shutdown.
If a spending bill is not passed in time, thousands of federal employees will be furloughed without pay and much of the government’s work will stop.
Operation Atlantic Resolve
But the Pentagon said on Friday that it had designated assistance for Ukraine, codenamed “Operation Atlantic Resolve” has been marked in its contingency plans as “essential” spending that would continue.
“Operation Atlantic Resolve is an excepted activity under a government lapse in appropriations,” DOD spokesperson Chris Sherwood told Fox News.
The spending row comes as Republicans say they will also oppose a new $24bn aid package for Ukraine that Mr Biden has requested from Congress.
Some Republicans, including the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, argue that Mr Biden has spent too much on Ukraine’s war effort and should focus on domestic issues.
The current package expires at the end of the month, leaving the Pentagon with a remaining budget of $5.5bn discovered after an accounting error.
In February 2022, when putinoid skank Taylor Greene revealed that she was rooting for a putler victory, McCarthy was heavily critical of her revolting litany of pro-putler statements.
He has now emerged as her biggest fan.
Who got to him?
This reversal of loyalties is reminiscent of Muskov, who could not have been more supportive of Ukraine when putler’s genocide was unleashed, but is now a full-on kremlin shill.
Also Orban, who spoke out strongly in favour of Georgia in 2008, but then transformed into an actual or defacto Russian agent.
Another example : Alex Jones described putler as a “demon” 20 years ago, yet now runs one of the biggest kremkrapper sites in the world.
McCarthy’s new headache: pro-Ukraine Republicans:
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/national-security-daily/2023/08/17/mccarthys-new-headache-pro-ukraine-republicans-00111678