Where is Ukraine getting its aid from?

As Zelensky faces battle to win further funding from countries, a look at which nations are handing over the most cash and weaponry to Ukraine
By David Averre and Will Stewart and Chris Matthews and Geoff Earle13:35 BST 23 Sep 2023 , updated 16:19 BST 23 Sep 2023
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv‘s allies have committed billions upon billions in military and humanitarian aid to help Ukrainian Armed Forces fight off Russian occupiers.
The Biden administration’s latest request for a fresh $24billion aid package is the subject of a bitter spending battle that could see Congress trigger a government shutdown with skeptical Republicanlawmakers wary of sending yet more funds to Kyiv.
Some Republicans say the money could be better spent on US border security, while there are also concerns about the pace of Kyiv’s counteroffensive and that corruption in Ukraine means the money will be squandered.
Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this week his country ‘is no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine’ amid a row over Poland‘s ban on Ukrainian grain imports to protect the interests of its farmers.
With this in mind, MailOnline recaps the level of funding sent to Ukraine so far.
It was too difficult to copy and paste from the DM. Click here for the whole article, including pics, vids and graphics:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12549527/Where-Ukraine-getting-aid-Zelensky-faces-battle-win-funding-countries-look-nations-handing-cash-weaponry-Ukraine.html
We had hoped that the fiends would have been expelled long before the US election got into top gear, but that seems a long shot now.
In the event of a catastrophic cut or even total discontinuation of US military support, in Zel’s shoes I would not want to have to rely on the EU to take the baton.
There is a solution though and Ukraine must push for it as hard as possible:
The $350-500 bn of putinaZi cash that is sequestered.
Ignore what the lawyers say, millions of people’s lives are at stake. Give all the cash to Ukraine to use as it sees fit to enable a swift victory.
It’s just got to be done.
PS, look at the list of donators and then see how mean most of the world has been. Absolutely shocking.
Never ‘insult Poles again,’ Poland’s prime minister tells Ukraine’s Zelensky:
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/09/23/europe/morawiecki-ukraine-zelensky-insult-poland-intl-hnk/index.html
The putler lobby: the man who is being touted as a possible Trump DefSec is interviewed by Michael Savage. And it’s horrible :
https://michaelsavage.com/col-macgregor-why-the-demicans-and-republicrats-keep-this-endless-war-going/