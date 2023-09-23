‘We have a breakthrough’ says Ukrainian general leading counteroffensive

By Abbie Cheeseman

A Ukrainian general leading the southern counter-offensive has said that his troops have broken through Russian lines in the Zaporizhzhia region and is expecting further breakthroughs.

“On the left flank (near the village of Verbove) we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further,” general Oleksandr Tarnavskiy told CNN.

He acknowledged the advance had been slower than Ukraine hoped.

“Not as fast as it was excepted, not like in the movies about the Second World War,” he said, adding that retaking Tokmak, 12 miles beyond the current front line, would allow Ukrainian forces to push further towards occupied Melitopol and annexed Crimea.

