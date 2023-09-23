‘We have a breakthrough’ says Ukrainian general leading counteroffensive

By Abbie Cheeseman
A Ukrainian general leading the southern counter-offensive has said that his troops have broken through Russian lines in the Zaporizhzhia region and is expecting further breakthroughs.
“On the left flank (near the village of Verbove) we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further,” general Oleksandr Tarnavskiy told CNN.
He acknowledged the advance had been slower than Ukraine hoped.
“Not as fast as it was excepted, not like in the movies about the Second World War,” he said, adding that retaking Tokmak, 12 miles beyond the current front line, would allow Ukrainian forces to push further towards occupied Melitopol and annexed Crimea.
Comment from Scott Driver:
“A Ukrainian general leading the southern counter-offensive has said that his troops have broken through Russian lines in the Zaporizhzhia region and is expecting further breakthroughs”
This significance of this is that by taking Verbove, the Ukrainian army can come up behind Orc troops supporting the second Surovikin line such as the paratroopers at Novoprokopivka which is just south of Robotnye, encircle them, and either wipe them out and/or get a fair amount to surrender…or force the Orcs to withdraw from the area.
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/36a7f6a6f5a9448496de641cf64bd375 Technically for the Verbove area, I should have said second defensive line and not 2nd Surovikin line, because there are 3 main lines…first defensive line, first Surovikin line (2nd defensive line) that the Ukrainians have breached this past week, and a second Surovikin line (3rd defensive line) just south of Verbove running east and west.
Just one Storm Shadow costs $1.3m.
Cheap at half the price if it took out the Black Sea commanders.