Ukraine Military suspends American Spokeswoman after “Hunt russian Devils” remarks in video. (video)

09/23/2023

  1. Amazing hypocrisy from JD “Putler” Vance, who hates Ukraine and is working along with other putrefying garbage like Taylor Greene for a putler victory.
    What word better describes what the putinaZis are doing that is more apt than devilry?
    Child rape, deliberate child murder, torture, castration, mutilation, dismemberment etc are all standard practice for orcs, aka Russian devils.

  2. Well I guess Bo got his wish 😂 Although I don’t think name-calling is a war crime. She needs to learn some russian language so her messages get through to the criminal scum devils.

