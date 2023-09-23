Moscow has made it clear that it wants to dominate Europe and occupy as much of it as it can:
FORGOTTEN LESSONS OF THE COLD WAR.
US president Harry Truman knew that Russia would respect agreements only, if it is forced to respect them by a stronger military. This is why NATO was created and was meant to keep peace in Europe.
Ukraine has now stopped Russia’s westward expansion and is keeping peace in the rest of Europe, doing NATO’s job. Moscow was and is the only military threat to Europe. Lessons learned with Stalin can be applied to Putin, who admires Stalin and wants to copy him. They even erect new monuments to Stalin.
Some Russians even hoped that Ukrainians would join them in their push into Central Europe: –
Russian media has already made it clear that any “peace treaty” now would be only temporary. Credibility of NATO and the West is at stake. This war is not about #Ukraine, it’s about Russia.
Putin tested #NATO and he thinks that he can push more. Russia and China want a rematch for the Cold War and they think that this time they can win. China is watching closely and if the free world shows weakness, China will flex its muscles.
The West’s biggest weakness is internal. During the Cold War, Moscow could not dream of planting its propagandists so openly in the West. They are now lobbying for the end of weapons shipments to Ukraine and appeasement with Russia. It didn’t work in 2014. It didn’t work Stalin. It didn’t work with Adolf H. in 1938.
Only NATO can end this war, push Russia out of Ukraine, and prevent a new war in the near future. What will end the war? See the comment below. You can click “+ Follow” at the top for more posts like this.
In the interview, Truman appropriately called the regime in Moscow an “outfit”. The term most commonly used for criminal organisations.
Harry Truman video, with modern update:
Patton recognised russians for what they were. Now we have traitors in the US that want to see russia destroy Ukraine.
“The difficulty in understanding the Russian is that we do not take cognizance of the fact that he is not a European, but an Asiatic, and therefore thinks deviously. We can no more understand a Russian than a Chinaman or a Japanese, and from what I have seen of them, I have no particular desire to understand them, except to ascertain how much lead or iron it takes to kill them. In addition to his other Asiatic characteristics, the Russian has no regard for human life and is an all-out son of bitch, barbarian, and chronic drunk.”
They knew he had their number. That is almost certainly why he died in a mysterious “accident.”
Patton was hated by the far left RuZZia appeasers.
Now RuZZia is more dangerous because in effect it has doubled its support in the west.
Useful idiots used to come exclusively from the far left, but now it’s the far right that are calling the shots.
How did pig-ignorant putinoid skank Taylor-Greene suddenly become so powerful?
Matin has commented powerfully on his own article. Highly recommended. See beneath the Truman video.
If one reads this article, studies the links Martin provided and then reads his supplementary comments below the Truman video, it becomes one of the most important pieces assembled since the putler genocide began.
These are real, genocidal Nazis hiding in plain site; deploying a horde of western useful idiots in media, academia and politics to promote their cause.
At Yalta, FDR allowed himself to be pressured by Stalin to push the awkward Churchill to the sidelines, whilst Europe was carved up.
Putler dreams of the next Yalta and if he gets his man in the WH, he will have it.