Martin Vrečko

e-ecu.com

Griffith Unversity

Slovenia

FORGOTTEN LESSONS OF THE COLD WAR.

US president Harry Truman knew that Russia would respect agreements only, if it is forced to respect them by a stronger military. This is why NATO was created and was meant to keep peace in Europe.

Ukraine has now stopped Russia’s westward expansion and is keeping peace in the rest of Europe, doing NATO’s job. Moscow was and is the only military threat to Europe. Lessons learned with Stalin can be applied to Putin, who admires Stalin and wants to copy him. They even erect new monuments to Stalin.

Moscow has made it clear that it wants to dominate Europe and occupy as much of it as it can: –

Some Russians even hoped that Ukrainians would join them in their push into Central Europe: –

Russian media has already made it clear that any “peace treaty” now would be only temporary. Credibility of NATO and the West is at stake. This war is not about #Ukraine, it’s about Russia.

Putin tested #NATO and he thinks that he can push more. Russia and China want a rematch for the Cold War and they think that this time they can win. China is watching closely and if the free world shows weakness, China will flex its muscles.

The West’s biggest weakness is internal. During the Cold War, Moscow could not dream of planting its propagandists so openly in the West. They are now lobbying for the end of weapons shipments to Ukraine and appeasement with Russia. It didn’t work in 2014. It didn’t work Stalin. It didn’t work with Adolf H. in 1938.

Only NATO can end this war, push Russia out of Ukraine, and prevent a new war in the near future. What will end the war? See the comment below. You can click “+ Follow” at the top for more posts like this.

In the interview, Truman appropriately called the regime in Moscow an “outfit”. The term most commonly used for criminal organisations.

#Poland #Standwithukrine

Harry Truman video, with modern update:

