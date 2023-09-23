The Russian Federation has frozen the “hypersonic missile-killer of aircraft carriers” project: experts have warned

Kateryna Schwartz20:44, 23.09.23

It is reported that the priority of the Russian Federation is now the modernization of existing missile weapons.

Russia has suspended the development of the new Zmeevyk missile, which was previously announced as a hypersonic anti-aircraft missile.

As reported by rosZMI, the reason for the freezing of the project is that the Russian military-industrial complex now prioritizes the modernization of existing missiles, which the Russian Federation is actively using against Ukraine.

“So far, there is no urgent need for Zmeevyka,” Russian websites write.

The Zmeevyk missile – what was reported about it

According to rosZMI, the Russian Federation announced the development of a ballistic missile with a hypersonic warhead “Zmeevik” in July 2022.

It was assumed that these missiles would be used by Russian anti-ship complexes “Bastion” and “Bal”. Its flight range is up to 4,000 kilometers.

“Zmeevyk” missile – conclusions of Ukrainian experts

As Defense Express writes , for the Russian Federation, the “Zmeevyk” project under the guise of an “anti-ship missile” could only be a cover for the creation of a medium-range missile under the conditions of the current treaty on the elimination of medium- and short-range missiles, which limited it to 2019.

“But attention should be paid to the fact that in the Russian Federation all efforts are directed to the “improvement” of already existing developments. This means that the current resources of the enemy are not enough to conduct new projects, obviously also due to a lack of technology. But the fact that the Kremlin made a decision not to scatter resources, but to concentrate them on the already available weapons, must be taken into account,” the analysts warned.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...