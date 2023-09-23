Strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol: an expert assessed the consequences for the occupiers

Katerina Chernovol22:39, 23.09.23

As of now, according to Musienko, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation can perform only one-fifth of its functions.

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, commented on the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Currently, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is able to perform only about 20% of its functions.

“What is happening in Sevastopol is the result of the brilliant actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the preparation of which was more than one week and even more than one month. We see a brilliant implementation, which consists in destroying the means of air defense, destroying the radars, as a result , to blind and attack military facilities, in particular, the “pearl” – the Black Sea Fleet of Russia,” Musienko explained on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel .

As of now, as the expert said, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation can perform only 20% of its functions. Its role is reduced to maneuvers in neutral waters north of the Bosphorus and periodic exits and launches of “Caliber” missiles over Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, there are still some opportunities, but I think that at this rate he doesn’t have much time left,” the specialist added.

At the same time, the expert noted that the main goal of Ukraine is to defeat Russia and gain an advantage over the enemy’s fleet at sea.

“It will really be a very serious defeat when the state of Ukraine, not being able to compete with Russia with surface components, submarines, because we do not have them in service… But we took the initiative into our own hands and simply destroy ships, destroy ship infrastructure, as well as military facilities,” Musienko summarized.

