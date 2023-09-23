Sevastopol is bombarded with missiles and UAVs: Razvozhaev raised panic again (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko10:40, 23.09.23

According to the preliminary data of the local Gauleiter, the missile debris fell in Suharnaya Balka.

On the morning of September 23, the temporarily occupied Sevastopol (the territory of the Crimea) again came under a missile attack .

Updated at 10:40 a.m. At 10:21 a.m., Sevastopol “governor” Razvozhaev announced for the second time the repulse of the air strike.

Updated at 10:18 a.m. Local Gauleiter Razvozhaev does not have time to report on the sounding of alarms. At 10:02 he declared that the danger had passed, but at 10:07 he again reported a missile threat.

Rozvazhaev does not have time to make “repulses” in Sevastopol / photo screenshot

Updated at 9:56 a.m. A smoke screen was raised over Sevastopol in an attempt to protect itself from Ukrainian missiles, Mash Telegram channel writes .

An air raid alarm sounds in Sevastopol on the morning of September 23An air raid alert sounds in Sevastopol on the morning of September 23

Updated at 9:45 a.m. Local telegram channels report that Ukrainian Neptune or Harpoon missiles were “shot down” over Sevastopol. State of Emergency / Sevastopol claims that the warheads were flying from the Odesa region. Air raid sirens sound in the city.

“There is an attack by UAVs and missiles of the coastal complex,” the message says.

The first shots of the morning “cotton” were also shown there.

Morning “cotton” in Sevastopol / https://t.me/chpsevas_news

According to ” Krymskogo vetra “, there is a lot of smoke in the area of ​​Suharnaya Balka, where the naval arsenal of the Russian Federation is located.

Mykhailo Razvozhaev, a local Gauleiter, panicked about the work of the Air Defense Forces . He traditionally reported that the system “worked” according to its goals.

“Missile fragments fell in the area of ​​the pier in Sukharnaya Balka. All special services went to the place,” Razvozhaev said.

Ukraine struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

We will remind you that on the afternoon of September 22, Ukraine launched a large-scale missile attack on the temporarily occupied Crimea. Rockets were fired at Sevastopol, at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. The consequences of the attack were recorded by the locals, and the blow was caught on video by British journalist John Miller.

Later, the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov commented that the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation managed to eliminate at least 9 people. 16 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Among the “victims” are generals, Budanov said.

