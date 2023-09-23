Secret documents and protected communication: the expert explained the importance of the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

Artem Budrin18:47, 23.09.23

Ivan Stupak spoke about the non-obvious advantages of the missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ivan Stupak, a military expert of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future, explained the significance of the missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

For the ” Espresso ” TV channel, he noted that the occupiers risk losing important documents.

“This is a place where a large number of secret documents of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are stored. There were documents marked “Secret” of particular importance and many different plans – mobilization plans, plans for launching missile strikes on Ukraine. These documents are stored in separate rooms. Now the FSB has a headache, how to make sure that these documents don’t get scattered. So that outsiders don’t get access to these materials, and then don’t hand them over to Ukrainians,” explained Stupak.

According to him, a large number of communication lines were also located in the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

“This is a conspiratorial secure communication. Currently, the ability to contact Moscow to receive tasks is limited. It is not known whether the backup command post has this ability? The Russians will have to use messengers or cellular communication. And this makes it easier for us and our Western partners to interception of information through these communication channels,” Stupak emphasized.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...