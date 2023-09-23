Putin’s entourage is thinking about withdrawing troops from the occupied territories, – Piontkovsky

Artem Budrin22:15, 23.09.23

The political scientist is convinced that the war will not be prolonged.

Publicist and political scientist Andrii Piontkovsky believes that there are people in Vladimir Putin’s circle who are ready to remove the dictator from power.

For the ” Espresso ” TV channel, he noted that Russia’s war against Ukraine will not last long.

“There can be no concept of a long war. Look, today the situation at the front is developing quite successfully for the Ukrainian side, and this is due to the absence of aviation and ATACMS. And imagine that now there would be two hundred F-16 aircraft and two hundred ATACMS. About which can we talk about a long war? All this would have ended in approximately the same time as the Azerbaijani anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh. This reality has now appeared before the people in Putin’s entourage,” the political scientist noted.

Piontkowski added that there were people in Hitler’s circle who wanted to achieve peace with the Americans in order to preserve their power. The expert sees a similar situation in relation to the Kremlin.

“This is exactly what Putin’s “Himmlers” are thinking about. They are currently thinking about only one thing: how to maintain power in Russia, which is defeated in the war. They can maintain power in only one way – to get rid of Putin and offer the West and Ukraine their services for an organized withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. Therefore, we may not even have to wait long for the realization of this huge psychological threat to Putin and his regime, which sounded in Washington. Because it can be realized much earlier than in the spring,” Piontkovsky suggested.

According to him, if we imagine that the capture of Bakhmut or Tokmak by the Ukrainian army will take place in a week or two, then this will become an indispensable trigger for an explosion inside Putin’s power elite.

