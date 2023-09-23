Only half of the US Army’s F-35 fighter jets are operational, a military report says

Artem Budrin19:23, 23.09.23

According to the report, as of March 2023, only 55% of fifth-generation F-35 fighters were capable of combat missions.

According to the report, as of March 2023, only 55% of fifth-generation F-35 fighters were capable of combat missions. At the same time, the target indicators of combat capability of the F-35A are set at 90%, and for the F-35B version (shortened take-off, vertical landing), as well as the deck version of the F-35C – 85%. It should be noted that, according to estimates, approximately 550 F-35s of all versions are already in operation in all US armed forces.

Such a low percentage is due to systematic maintenance problems. We are talking about a lack of military repair capacity, an insufficient number of spare parts and a high dependence on contractors.

According to published information, as of March 2023, more than 10,000 parts had accumulated that were awaiting repair. And although according to the plan, 65% of parts were to be repaired on military lines, currently the Pentagon sends 73% of all components to manufacturers, which takes twice as much time.

An additional problem was created by the fact that manufacturers are not very active in sharing technical information that the military needs to repair hardware and maintain software.

Another difficult point turned out to be that there are 14 versions of the F-35 aircraft, which have certain differences. This adds complexity in logistics and service.

