Musk did not turn off Starlink over Crimea to disrupt the drone attack, – Budanov

Yuriy Kobzar20:52, 23.09.23

The head of military intelligence of Ukraine came to the defense of the American billionaire.

Elon Musk did not turn off the Starlink satellite communication over Crimea in order to disrupt the attack of Ukrainian surface drones on the Russian fleet in Sevastopol. In an interview with the publication The WarZone, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, told how everything actually happened.

“It is true that in the past he turned off his products and services over Crimea. But there is another side to this truth. This particular case that everyone is talking about was the turning off of the coverage of Crimea, but it was not at that particular moment. This turning off was on month. I am absolutely sure that the entire first period of the war there was no coverage at all [Starlink over Crimea],” said the head of the GUR.

According to Budanov, since the satellite communication over the occupied peninsula was turned on, there have been no new outages. At the same time, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence reminded that it is thanks to Mask and his company that the Ukrainian army has good communication at the front.

“Look, [Starlink] is privately owned by a private individual. Yes, we do use its products and services very extensively. The entire contact line communicates with each other to some extent using its products and services. The only thing I can say here is that that without these services and products it would be a disaster,” he said

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...