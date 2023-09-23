Lavrov said that the Russian Federation will not even discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine

Yuriy Kobzar22:03, 23.09.23

The aggressor country is ready to discuss only the terms of the end of the war as a whole.

Russia has no intention of even discussing any proposals for a temporary ceasefire on the front in Ukraine, because Moscow is being deceived all the time. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Serhii Lavrov, at a press conference in New York , where the session of the UN General Assembly is taking place.

“Putin said very clearly: yes, we are ready for negotiations (on the terms of ending the war in general – UNIAN). But we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire. Because we have already considered it once, you deceived us,” the head said Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Also, the chief diplomat of the aggressor country stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s peace formula, which provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, allegedly “cannot be implemented, everyone knows it.”

“If the West says that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved on the battlefield, it means on the battlefield,” Lavrov said.

He also stated that “Russia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine under the conditions of fulfillment of all the promises of Kyiv enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.”

