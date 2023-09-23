In occupied Sevastopol, they took shelter after the explosions

Evgeniy Prokopenko17:29, 23.09.23

The self-proclaimed government reports on inspections of bomb shelters, where everything turned out to be not good.

Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the “governor” of occupied Sevastopol, decided to check the shelters in the city after the latest explosions and airstrikes . At the same time, he said that Russia will not organize all shelters.

“We were preparing shelters while the city was relatively calm, a year ago. But what is happening now is already a reality,” Razvozhaev wrote in his Telegram.

He added that he had instructed to start patrols of temporary shelters.

“I want to convey one more important point about shelters: don’t expect someone to come and stock up on water there, install chairs, decking, and make ventilation. It’s impossible to organize all temporary shelters like this, billions are needed for that,” the self-proclaimed official warned the people of Sevastopol.

