September 23, 2023 scradge1 "I call on Presidents Duda and Zelenskyy to resolve current tensions between Poland and Ukraine." Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/denis-zelenko-0a56b4a9_lithuanian-president-gitanas-nausėda-i-activity-7110700652162363392-or9H?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
Comment from Chris Travers
PostgreSQL and Infrastructure Professional:
“I think the problem at this point is that Ukraine’s rhetoric towards Poland trying to protect their farmers is also a problem. Resolving this is going to take de-escallation by both sides, and in part a recognition of the aid that Poland has already given as well as a recognition of the problems that the dumping of grain poses for allies.
The thing is that as the US cools down on Ukraine aid (which is happening), Ukraine needs to be building bridges rather than just making demands. Otherwise, they have no hope.”