Giant transport plane ‘linked to Wagner army’ crashes in Africa one month to the day after group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in exploding business jet near Moscow

Soviet-designed Il-76 came down in Mali where Wagner troops are stationed

By WILL STEWART

PUBLISHED: 15:31 BST, 23 September 2023 | UPDATED: 16:11 BST, 23 September 2023

A plane transport ‘linked to Wagner’ has crashed in Africa a month after the mercenary group’s chief was killed in a jet explosion near Moscow.

The Soviet-designed Il-76 came down in Mali where the private army’s troops are stationed.

It was close to the airport in Gao, a frontline city in the country’s long-running armed conflict.

Pictures showed the stricken Ilyushin ablaze with black smoke, apparently having crashed after takeoff. The fate of those on board was unclear.

There were initially conflicting accounts of whether Wagner people were on board the plane.

It was close to the airport in Gao, a frontline city in the country’s long-running armed conflict

Grey Zone denied the plane belonged to Wagner and said ‘this chartered Il-76 aircraft was used by local forces to transport cargo for various purposes

