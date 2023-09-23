Explosions rock occupied towns of Berdiansk, Tokmak

23.09.2023 22:20

An explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the town’s military administration in exile, Viktoria Halitsina, Ukrinform reports.

“Local residents report an explosion in town,” the official wrote on Telegram.

She added that the reports from the ground are being clarified, and expressed hope “for good news”.

In addition, the Mayor of Melitopol in exile, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the series of blasts in Tokmak.

“In Tokmak, the occupiers have had a ‘disco party’ for the second day in a row. Residents report several loud explosions,” he wrote.

As reported earlier, Ukraine’s forces continue their offensive operation in Zaporizhzhia direction, in the area of Verbove, pushing the enemy back and gaining a foothold.

